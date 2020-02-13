IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $4.58 Million in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 169,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of KEMET at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KEMET by 3,052.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in KEMET by 233.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KEMET in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $26.31 on Thursday. KEMET Co. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

