IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,413 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of IBERIABANK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKC. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBKC opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKC shares. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

