IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 11,359 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last ninety days.

A stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.