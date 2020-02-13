IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 12,595 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.