IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 162,742 Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 133.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 162,742 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Wesco Aircraft worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 68.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Wesco Aircraft by 10.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wesco Aircraft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:WAIR opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $432.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.13 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Wesco Aircraft Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

