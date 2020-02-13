IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 24,395 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

