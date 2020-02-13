IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,025,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of SRC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 5,540.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCI. Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

Shares of SRCI opened at $4.00 on Thursday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

