IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 448,355 Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 448,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,851,000 after buying an additional 324,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 760,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 84,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHN opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $946.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

ACHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Svb Leerink lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

