IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

