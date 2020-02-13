IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $323.10 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.63.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

