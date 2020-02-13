IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

