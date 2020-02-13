IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.