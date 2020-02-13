IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $67.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.54.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

