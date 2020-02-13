IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,128 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,164,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 31,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.22 and a 12-month high of $105.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

