IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 14,443 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GXC. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

GXC stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

