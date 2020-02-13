IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 152,029 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,029 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $55.71 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

