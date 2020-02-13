IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 7,842 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Shares of DOC opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

