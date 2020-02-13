IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

