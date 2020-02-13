IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J boosted its position in Ecolab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.27.

NYSE ECL opened at $205.97 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $160.83 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

