Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,780 shares of company stock worth $248,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

