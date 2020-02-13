Ink (INK) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, EXX and CoinEgg. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $11,784.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.03480000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg, EXX, CoinBene, Coinnest, LBank, Exmo, Exrates, HitBTC, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

