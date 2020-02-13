Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.93.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INE stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.05.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$142.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.