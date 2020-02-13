InsaneCoin Price Reaches $0.0061 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 185.5% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $148,425.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.01274872 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004682 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000740 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,208,882 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

