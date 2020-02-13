Inscription Capital LLC Buys 3,361 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

