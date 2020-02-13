Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,773. The company has a market capitalization of $669.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 126,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

