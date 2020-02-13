Insider Buying: Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Christopher P. Mottern purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,450.00.

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 83,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.35. Farmer Bros Co has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FARM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Farmer Bros by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 66,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 145,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 77,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

