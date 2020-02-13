Insider Buying: First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Craig Alan Curtis bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB remained flat at $$17.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,561. The firm has a market cap of $179.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.53. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNWB shares. TheStreet upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

