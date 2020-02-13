Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Purchases 2,299 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,302.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.