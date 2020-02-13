Insider Buying: Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Director Buys 50,025 Shares of Stock

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Director Don Rhee bought 50,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $765,382.50.

Shares of PCB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.18. 1,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific City Financial in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Pacific City Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

