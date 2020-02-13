Insider Buying: PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,769.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PNNT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $435.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.07. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNNT shares. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.