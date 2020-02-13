Insider Buying: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Wojcicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,474. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $192.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.