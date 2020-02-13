Insider Buying: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO Purchases 16,709 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $59.55. 338,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $5,352,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4,919.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $833,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

