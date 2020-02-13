Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.97. The stock had a trading volume of 545,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,352. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.34 and its 200 day moving average is $233.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 115.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

