Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells 25,998 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $1,218,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APO traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

