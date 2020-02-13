Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells 10,874 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACLS stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $29.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.97 million, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,131,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,273,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 131,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 126,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

