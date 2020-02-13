Insider Selling: Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axis Capital stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.