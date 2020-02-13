Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 18,750 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $256,687.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $153,700.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Rice sold 10,247 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $154,832.17.

BLFS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 177,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $305.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.32. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

