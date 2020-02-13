Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells 20,463 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,406,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,752. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,762 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

