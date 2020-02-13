Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Sells 188,780 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,239 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3,751.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

