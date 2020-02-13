Insider Selling: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Sells 8,642 Shares of Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 6.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,591 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

