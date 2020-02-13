Insider Selling: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Insider Sells 8,550 Shares of Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $299,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

CNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 446,328 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,831,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

