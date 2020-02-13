Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $82,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $82,990.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $173,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $77,640.00.

Shares of CorVel stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.44. 43,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.63.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CRVL. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in CorVel by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

