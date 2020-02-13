Insider Selling: Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05).

LON CRST traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 511 ($6.72). 625,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRST shares. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 439.82 ($5.79).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.