Insider Selling: Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) EVP Sells 33,116 Shares of Stock

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $452,695.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 282,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,500. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $544.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 320,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 188,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 205,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

