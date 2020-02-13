Insider Selling: Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 45,598 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $198,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $280,356.98.

On Thursday, February 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $262,364.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $53,863.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,946 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $155,578.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Scff Management Llc sold 27,836 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $109,395.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 5,056 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $19,718.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $43,884.41.

On Friday, November 15th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $41,880.01.

NYSE ELVT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 261,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. Elevate Credit Inc has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

