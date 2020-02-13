Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94.

On Wednesday, December 11th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60.

On Monday, November 25th, James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.04. The stock had a trading volume of 596,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

