Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 266 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,380,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The stock has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 694.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.