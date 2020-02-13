Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells 10,913 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total transaction of $4,591,317.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,066,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE FICO opened at $410.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $238.76 and a 52-week high of $426.98.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FICO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,915,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,120 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $38,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.