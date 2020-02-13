Insider Selling: First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) CEO Sells 185,434 Shares of Stock

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FHN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 2,423,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 91.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 351,963 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6,980.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.