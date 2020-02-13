Insider Selling: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Sells 6,570 Shares of Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FLIC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. 56,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. First of Long Island Corp has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. Research analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

